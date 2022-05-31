2 / 5

Hero Electric Photon HX

Hero Electric is one of the oldest electric scooter brands in the country right now with a wide range of products. One similar product which offers inner-city commute is the Photon. It is priced as low as Rs 74,240 in states that offer subsidies. It offers a range of 108 km per charge. The scooter has a charging time of 5 hours.