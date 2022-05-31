Ola S1
Ola S1 is the cheaper of the two Ola Electric scooters launched late last year. The company’s Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 but the price can go much lower to up to Rs 85,099 in a lot of states which offer subsidies on EVs. The Ola S1 offers a claimed range of 121 km.
Hero Electric Photon HX
Hero Electric is one of the oldest electric scooter brands in the country right now with a wide range of products. One similar product which offers inner-city commute is the Photon. It is priced as low as Rs 74,240 in states that offer subsidies. It offers a range of 108 km per charge. The scooter has a charging time of 5 hours.