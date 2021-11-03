Tata Tigor EV
The all-electric compact sedan Tata Tigor EV's showroom price starts from 11.99 lakhs. The car is powered by a 21.5 kWh battery pack and a 72 V 3-phase AC induction motor, which generates a maximum power of 30 kW and a peak torque of 105 Nm. The Tigor EV can cover 213 km on a full charge. The Tigor EV gets a full charge in 11.5 hours with a standard AC regular charger. Additionally, it takes only 2 hours to charge the car up to 80 percent with a 15 kW DC fast charger. The top speed of the Tigor EV is 80 km/h.
Mahindra E Verito
Mahindra E Verito comes with a starting price of Rs 10.15 lakh. The company claims that the car can run up to 181 km (MIDC claim) on a single charge. Additionally, the motor of Mahindra E Verito generates 41 HP and 91 Nm of peak torque and a 288 Ah battery pack.