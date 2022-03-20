Top features coming to WhatsApp: voice waveforms, reaction notifications and more

1 / 5

Manage Orders

WhatsApp is working on new tools for businesses called Manage Orders. This new feature will enable businesses manage their orders with customers better. Details shared by WABetaInfo show that businesses will be able to create orders for specific customers by opening the chat share action menu. This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s iOS-based business app. But the company is also expected to develop it for the company’s Android-based business app. (Image: WABetaInfo)