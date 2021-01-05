Mi Smart Band 5
Perhaps the go-to option in this lineup, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and offers a standby time of up to 10 days. With 5ATM waterproof certification, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well. With up to a 100 watch faces to choose from the Mi Smart Band 5 is an ideal option at Rs 2,499.
Honor Band 5
The Honor Band 5 was recently launched in Indian and packs all the necessary fitness features you’d want in your fitness tracker. It comes with a heart-rate tracking feature that makes it stand out amongst its competitors. An AMOLED display and waterproof certification are some of its marquee features. The Honor Band 5 is available in India at Rs Rs 2,199.