OnePlus Nord CE
If you are looking to buy a good overall 5G smartphone under the price tag of Rs 25,000, our first recommendation would be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Launched just a few months ago, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 4500mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple quad rear camera system and 16-megapixel dual selfie shooter. The OnePlus Nord CE starts at a price of Rs 22,999 in India.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also one of the most popular 5G smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 25,000 in India. Some of the key specifications of the Motorola smartphone include a 6.7-inch display with screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery, 108-megapixel triple rear camera system and 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 21,499 in India.
