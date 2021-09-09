1 / 5

OnePlus Nord CE

If you are looking to buy a good overall 5G smartphone under the price tag of Rs 25,000, our first recommendation would be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Launched just a few months ago, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 4500mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple quad rear camera system and 16-megapixel dual selfie shooter. The OnePlus Nord CE starts at a price of Rs 22,999 in India.