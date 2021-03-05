Top five 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000: Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and more

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at Rs 19 999
Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the new entrant to the 5G-enabled smartphone list. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that support 5G network. Other features include- 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 48-megapixel triple camera, 16-megapixel front camera, 5,000mAh battery with DartCharge support.
Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 23 999
The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10i is equipped with Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform that feature X52 5G modern-RF system. Other aspects on the phone include- 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 108-megapixel quad camera, 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
