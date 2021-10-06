48MP camera smartphones under 20,000 in Oct 2021: Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, more

Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 octa-core processor, 6.43-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display, quad-camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX582, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,499 for 6GB+128GB and 13,999 for 4GB+64GB.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has Realme UI with Android 10, 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC processor, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB+64GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB.