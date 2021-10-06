48MP camera smartphones under 20,000 in Oct 2021: Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, more

Looking to buy a good overall 48MP camera smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India? From Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and more, there are many options you will get in the market. Here are the top 5 options to consider.

Deepti Ratnam



October 6, 2021