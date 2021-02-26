Top 5 free video editor apps for Android: FilmoraGo, Viva Video, Quik, Adobe Premiere Rush

FilmoraGo
FilmoraGo is an easy-to-use video editor packed with tools such as adding music and recorder, text and sticker and also an option to share the final video directly on all social media apps including YouTube, Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, WhatsApp, among others.
Magisto
Magisto video editor is free to use and available on Google Play store. The app allows users to make music slideshow. collage and also create movie. The app is currently used by 120 million users and has received Google Play Editor’s Choice, Consumer Reports’ #1 Video Editing app 2017, and Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’ 2018.