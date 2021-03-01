Machinarium
Machinarium, an Amanita Design developed game offer great puzzle with distinctive artwork, simplistic game mechanics. It requires you to wander around the indie-game world in search of clues and help Josef the robot to save his girlfriend kidnapped by Black Cap gang.
Samsara
Samsara, a puzzle game developed by Rusty Lake comes with interesting mechanics, a total of 72 stages. The game incorporates cute visuals, and moody soundtrack. With over one million downloads on Play Store, the game’s challenging puzzles are sure to keep occupied for hours.