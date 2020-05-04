2 / 5

Huawei

Huawei managed to hold onto its number two position despite a decline in shipments of 17.1 percent year over year. With a diversified online and offline channel mix, the Chinese smartphone maker reduced the impact of the downturn caused by COVID-19 outbreak. The price cut on models like the Mate 30 and P30 series, Honor V30 and 9X series helped the company further. With China returning to normal, there is a possibility that the company will offset this loss. However, the lack of Google Mobiles Services will hurt sales globally for the company.