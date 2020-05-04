Samsung
Samsung remains the leader globally despite an 18.9 percent year-over-year decline in shipments. The Korean giant shipped 58.3 million smartphones during the first quarter of this year. IDC notes that the shipment numbers were aided by the success of Galaxy A-series and the launch of flagship Galaxy S20 series with 5G. The report also notes that the company will face an uphill battle due to a lack of consumer demand.
Huawei
Huawei managed to hold onto its number two position despite a decline in shipments of 17.1 percent year over year. With a diversified online and offline channel mix, the Chinese smartphone maker reduced the impact of the downturn caused by COVID-19 outbreak. The price cut on models like the Mate 30 and P30 series, Honor V30 and 9X series helped the company further. With China returning to normal, there is a possibility that the company will offset this loss. However, the lack of Google Mobiles Services will hurt sales globally for the company.