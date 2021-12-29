2 / 5

Xiaomi Flip phone

Xiaomi Flip Phone: Xiaomi launched Mi Mix Fold with a notebook-like design earlier this year. Now, word is that the company is working on a foldable phone with a clamshell design. The leaked design renders indicate that the upcoming smartphone is tipped to get a small display right next to the dual rear camera setup. On the front, it is expected to get a single selfie camera with a punch hole display. At the bottom, it is tipped to house the USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a SIM-card tray. While reports do not explicitly point towards a 2022 launch, it does seem like a natural succession of things. (Image: MySmartPrice)