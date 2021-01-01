Map My Fitness
Map My Fitness by Under Armour offers you more than 800 workouts and you can even share your routines with friends. It comes with live tracking while running and also helps you set goals. You can also discover new workout routines created by Under Armour trainers. Although it’s free, you can also subscribe to its premium services for extra features.
Nike Training Club
Nike Training club gives you the option to explore from up to 185 free workouts and you get tips in boxing, strength training, mobility and endurance training. Each session is narrated by Nike trainers which makes it more immersive. It also offers different levels for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels of workout. Apart from that you also get nutrition tips.