IFetch ball laucher
iFetch is an automatic ball launcher that will keep your furry friend entertained for a long time. The device comes with 3 distances for throwing the ball (10, 20 or 30 feet ) that can be set by the owner. Once selected, your dog can drop a ball into the top and the ball is launched out of the machine, for him to fetch. It can be used indoors and outdoors.
Petoneer Automatic Smart Pet Feeder
With a capacity of 3.5L, Petonerr automatic smart pet feeder can feed your pet a particular type of feed at the right time. It can be controlled by an or app or cloud. It comes with its own power backup and sends jam or shortage alert to the owner.