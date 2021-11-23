1 / 5

IFetch ball laucher

iFetch is an automatic ball launcher that will keep your furry friend entertained for a long time. The device comes with 3 distances for throwing the ball (10, 20 or 30 feet ) that can be set by the owner. Once selected, your dog can drop a ball into the top and the ball is launched out of the machine, for him to fetch. It can be used indoors and outdoors.