Apple watch series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 gets a refreshing design that was long overdue since the inception of Apple Watch Series 4. The new Apple smart wearable comes with a curvy flat design with wider display. In addition to this, the new Watch Series now gets a faster S7 processor. Further, Apple has added multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger display, including an updated Infograph Modular face. As for fitness features, the next-gen Apple Watch series include- Time to Run’ feature and Audio Meditations which is added to the ‘Time to Walk’ feature on Fitness+. Other interesting features on the Apple Watch include iPhone’s Portrait Photos mode, which will allow it to display even better images. The tech giant has rebranded the Breathe app as Mindfulness, which now includes a Pause to Relax mode with calming animations and the addition of a Mindful Minutes summary. The Watch Series 7 now also gets a better battery backup. The wearables run WatchOS 8, and are said to offer better health monitoring.