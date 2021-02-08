Logitech G233
Ergonomically, the Logitech G233 comes with a novel design. It also comes with different cables to cater to PC and gaming consoles. One of the best features of the headphone is that it comes with a detachable mic which makes it more convenient to lug around. Also, the headphones have a dedicated noise cancellation system for an immersive gaming experience. It offers good sound quality and a design that most gaming enthusiasts will like. The Logitech G233 is available in the market at Rs 3,999.
HyperX CloudX Stinger
This is a lightweight and comfortable gaming headphone that weighs just 275 grams. It comes with soft padding over the earcups that make longer gaming sessions a breeze. The headphones can rotate at an angle of 90 degrees and have adjustable sliders to comfortably place the headphones on your head. The mic comes with an integrated sound cancellation system that reduces background noise. The headphones are compatible with most gaming consoles and PC as well. You can buy the HyperX Cloud Stinger at Rs 4538 in India.