Top gaming smartphones for Battlegrounds Mobile India under Rs 20,000 in July 2021

Poco X3 Pro
The Poco X3 Pro in an unbeatable performance package at this price point. The Snapdragon 860 can handle BGMI and all other graphics intensive games in High settings with ease. The 120Hz LCD display makes gameplay seem smoother while the 5160mAh battery is big enough to last an entire day.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
The Redmi Note 10 Pro starting at Rs 18,999 offers the same Snapdragon 732G chip as the Moto G60. However, it pairs it with a 120Hz AMOLED display and that makes for a gorgeous mobile gaming experience. The 33W fast charging fills up the 5020mAh battery fast enough to quickly get through another match of BGMI.