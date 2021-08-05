IQOO 7 Legend
With the Snapdragon 888 running the show, it doesn't get better than the iQOO 7 Legend. The 120Hz AMOLED display, 66W fast charging, and a pair of extremely capable cameras make this logically the best option in this category.
Poco F3 GT
Starting at Rs 26,999, the Poco F3 GT is a bargain. The dedicated Maglev buttons on the side, the 120Hz AMOLED display, 5065mAhbattery with 67W fast charging, and the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 1200's performance combo make it hard to justify spending more on any phone for gaming. It's even got RGB LED lights at the back!