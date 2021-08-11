Poco X3 Pro
Staring at Rs 18,999, the Poco X3 Pro with its Snapdragon 860 chip has the capability to run most of today’s resource intensive games with ease. The 120Hz IPS LCD display and the 5160mAh battery also help with the gaming part. The 8GB RAM variant at Rs 20,999 should be good enough to host the latest games for the coming years.
Xiaomi Mi 10i
The Mi 10i starting at Rs 20,999 comes with the Snapdragon 750G chip, which is adequate to run games like BGMI and COD Mobile in high graphics. The 120Hz refresh rate display and the 5000mAh battery also help with the gaming experience. The 108-megapixel main camera is another great value addition to this package.