Poco X3 Pro

Staring at Rs 18,999, the Poco X3 Pro with its Snapdragon 860 chip has the capability to run most of today’s resource intensive games with ease. The 120Hz IPS LCD display and the 5160mAh battery also help with the gaming part. The 8GB RAM variant at Rs 20,999 should be good enough to host the latest games for the coming years.