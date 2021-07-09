1 / 7

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,990, which is just within the budget. However, you get the latest Snapdragon 870 chip with support for 5G networks, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 4520mAh battery, and a 33W fast charging system. The Mi 11X also has decent camera, if you are looking for an all-rounder.