Xiaomi Mi 11X
The Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,990, which is just within the budget. However, you get the latest Snapdragon 870 chip with support for 5G networks, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 4520mAh battery, and a 33W fast charging system. The Mi 11X also has decent camera, if you are looking for an all-rounder.
Realme X7 Max
Starting at Rs 26,999, the Realme X7 Max offers great value in this segment for gamers. The Dimensity 1200 chipset is as fast as a Snapdragon 870 and it supports 5G networks on both SIM card slots. There’s a nice 120Hz AMOLED display with 360Hz touch sampling rate and a fast 50W fast charging solution.