Reels is the first TikTok-inspired feature that Instagram launched on its platform. The feature enables users to share 15-second long videos with music, which is the USP that TikTok launched with. Instagram gave its own twist by introducing AR filters – a Snapchat-inspired feature – in Reels. (Image: Instagram)
Another TikTok-inspired feature that Instagram introduced on its platform is called Remix. This feature enables Instagram users to record Reels video along with a user from another user. This feature is similar to TikTok’s Duet feature. (Image: Instagram)