Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3
The new Acer Swift 5 is now an Intel Evo verified laptop complete with its 11th Gen Intel processors. The Swift 5 promises up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with antimicrobial Gorilla Glass for the display and trackpad. The Swift 3 also comes with the new Intel Iris XE graphics promising better graphical performance over the older variants.
Asus ZenBook series
Asus has also announced its updated series of ZenBook laptops with the new Intel 11th Gen processors. The ZenBook Flip S with its OLED display qualifies as an Intel Evo device, complete with a Core i7 processor. The ZenBook 14 Ultralight also gets the new processor upgrade along with the ZenBook 14 and VivoBook Flip series as well as VivoBook S series. Asus will still be selling the model with Intel 10th Gen processors.