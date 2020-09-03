2 / 4

Asus ZenBook series

Asus has also announced its updated series of ZenBook laptops with the new Intel 11th Gen processors. The ZenBook Flip S with its OLED display qualifies as an Intel Evo device, complete with a Core i7 processor. The ZenBook 14 Ultralight also gets the new processor upgrade along with the ZenBook 14 and VivoBook Flip series as well as VivoBook S series. Asus will still be selling the model with Intel 10th Gen processors.