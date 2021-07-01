Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

2 / 7

Apple iPhone SE

The iPhone SE may have an old design but at 148 grams, it is one of the lightest phones you can buy now, despite having a glass and metal body. It starts at Rs 32,999 and has a compact 4.7-inch display, which is another positive for compact phone seekers. The A13 Bionic chip has more power than modern Android flagships but battery life is weak.