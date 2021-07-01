Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Weighing just 157 grams, the Mi 11 Lite is a highly comfortable phone to live with. You get all the new features like a 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and the power of a Snapdragon 732G chip. Even the camera performance is good. It starts at Rs 22,999 in India.
Apple iPhone SE
The iPhone SE may have an old design but at 148 grams, it is one of the lightest phones you can buy now, despite having a glass and metal body. It starts at Rs 32,999 and has a compact 4.7-inch display, which is another positive for compact phone seekers. The A13 Bionic chip has more power than modern Android flagships but battery life is weak.