Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon

Priced at $3,400, Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon runs on Google's WearOS and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a dedicated heart-rate monitor. The smartwatch has a signature Louis Vuitton Monogram ring over the edge of its display where 24 LED lights that inform users about notifications. It features a 1.2-inch full round AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution.