Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon
Priced at $3,400, Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon runs on Google's WearOS and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a dedicated heart-rate monitor. The smartwatch has a signature Louis Vuitton Monogram ring over the edge of its display where 24 LED lights that inform users about notifications. It features a 1.2-inch full round AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution.
Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3
The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 (44mm, black dial) costs Rs 25,995 on Amazon. You can pay Rs 25,695 with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. It comes with an AMOLED display, Google Assistant, 8Gb of storage and 1G RAM capacity, Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit, and Built-in GPS for distance tracking.