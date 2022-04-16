All the Old Knives
All the Old Knives is a suspense Amazon Prime Video film. It revolves around two CIA agents and ex-lovers who are brought back together years after a failed rescue attempt and are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this deeply riveting tale of global espionage, moral dilemma and deadly betrayal.
Bachchhan Pandey
Released just this week, Bachchhan Pandey is about a budding director who tries to research a merciless gangster to make a film on gangster life, but his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping.