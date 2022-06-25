Poco M3 Pro 5G Rs 11,499
It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It has a 5,000mAh battery and it has a 48+2+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It also supports 5G connectivity.
Realme C35 Rs 11,999
It comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by Unisoc T616 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM with and up to 128GB of storage space. It has a 50MP primary shooter, a B&W lens and a macro sensor. On the front it has 8MP selfie camera. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging technology.