Poco M3 Pro 5G Rs 11,499

It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It has a 5,000mAh battery and it has a 48+2+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It also supports 5G connectivity.