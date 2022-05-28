Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Rs 26,999
This smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 108+8+2MP rear camera set up and a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W TurboCharge technology.
Realme X7 Pro 5G Rs 29,999
The Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch super AMOLED fullscreen display and it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset that is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 108+8+2MP+B&W rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. It has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology. It comes in fantasy and mystic black colour variants.
