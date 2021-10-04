Top phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

1 / 5

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6000mAh battery and is priced unde Rs 15,000 in India. It is one of the best battery smartphones you will get under Rs 15,000 in the country right now. Some of the ey specs of the smartphone include 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, 50MP quad rear camera setup, and more. The phone currently starts at a price of Rs 11,999.