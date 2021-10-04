Top phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6000mAh battery and is priced unde Rs 15,000 in India. It is one of the best battery smartphones you will get under Rs 15,000 in the country right now. Some of the ey specs of the smartphone include 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, 50MP quad rear camera setup, and more. The phone currently starts at a price of Rs 11,999.
Poco M3
Poco M3 also comes with a 6000mAh battery under the price tag of Rs 15,000 in India. The smartphone starts at Rs 10,999 right now. Some of the key specs include -- Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6.53-inch display, 48MP triple rear camera system, and more.
