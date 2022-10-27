Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is a free photo and video editing tool and camera app that enables users to capture and edit images and videos. It offers easy-to-use photo and video editing tools such as sliders to retouch your images, apply photo filters, fine-tune backgrounds, and use transformative presets to quickly add unique adjustments to images and videos.
Canva
Canva is a photo editor, video editor and graphic designing tool that lets users create videos, cards, flyers, and photo collages among others in various formats. Users can also design their own logo using this app.