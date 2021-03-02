Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

1 / 5

Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney Hotstar prices

Telecom players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel bundle access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hostar with their recharge plans. This could prove useful for people who like to binge-watch as the original prices of the OTT platforms are much higher. For instance, Netflix's mobile-only plan will cost Rs 199 per month, while Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP prices in India start from Rs 129 per month and Rs 399 per year, respectively.