Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney Hotstar prices
Telecom players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel bundle access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hostar with their recharge plans. This could prove useful for people who like to binge-watch as the original prices of the OTT platforms are much higher. For instance, Netflix's mobile-only plan will cost Rs 199 per month, while Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP prices in India start from Rs 129 per month and Rs 399 per year, respectively.
Reliance Jio postpaid plans with OTT subscriptions
Do note that all of Reliance Jio's postpaid plans of Rs 399 and more bundle free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. These include Jio's Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 postpaid plans.