Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition launched in India alongside the Realme GT 5G. The smartphone is available at a price starting at Rs 25,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 5G smartphone offers some powerful key specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 32-megapixel front camera, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, 6.43-inch display with 1080x2400 pixel screen resolution, 4300mAh battery with support for fast charging.