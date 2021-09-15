Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition launched in India alongside the Realme GT 5G. The smartphone is available at a price starting at Rs 25,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 5G smartphone offers some powerful key specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 32-megapixel front camera, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, 6.43-inch display with 1080x2400 pixel screen resolution, 4300mAh battery with support for fast charging.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone currently starts at 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM version. The 5G smartphone comes with powerful specifications including 6.43-inch display with screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 4500mAh battery with fast charging support, 32-megapixel front camera and more.
