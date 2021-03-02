Top PlayStation 5 multiplayer battle royale games that you can play for free

Call of Duty Warzone
Call of Duty fans are going to love what COD: Warzone has to offer. The battle royale game puts you on a map with 149 other players and you must survive till the end. You can pick from two different game modes: Standard Deathmatch and Plunder Mode. The game also gives you the option of upgrading your gear by winning points in the game or you can ever purchase modifications using real cash. If you are a PUBG fan, you should try COD: Warzone.
Fortnite
Fornite commands a strong presence amid the gaming community and is one of the few online multiplayer games that’s available on multiple platforms. In the game, 100 players are parachuted on an island where players have to collect guns and other resources to defeat their opponents. You also have to incorporate base-building skills and create strongholds and traps. Fornite is the biggest game on this list in terms of updates and in-game events.