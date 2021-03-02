Top PlayStation 5 multiplayer battle royale games that you can play for free

1 / 5

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty fans are going to love what COD: Warzone has to offer. The battle royale game puts you on a map with 149 other players and you must survive till the end. You can pick from two different game modes: Standard Deathmatch and Plunder Mode. The game also gives you the option of upgrading your gear by winning points in the game or you can ever purchase modifications using real cash. If you are a PUBG fan, you should try COD: Warzone.