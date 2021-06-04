To measure blood oxygen levels Representative Image of OnePlus Band
COVID-19 has made it essential for us to keep an eye on the SpO2 levels. A fitness band or a smartwatch can help us do so. There are various options such as the OnePlus Band, the Oppo Band, the Realme Watch, and most Amazfit watches are examples.
Monitor your heart rate Representative Image of Mi Band 5
Fitness bands and smartwatches allow us to monitor our heart rate, which gets essential, especially during the current tough times. There are various options like the OnePlus Band, Realme Band, Oppo Band, Mi Band 5, Amazfit smartwatches, and more.