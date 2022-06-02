1/5
How to Download your Aadhaar
Download your Aadhaar only from the official UIDAI portal: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar. If you have used a public computer to download, don't forget to delete the downloaded file.
How to order your Aadhaar PVCcard online
You can order your Aadhaar PVCcard online from https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC and receive the SMS with your SRN and AWB numbers. Please note that it can be ordered using any mobile number, even if it is not linked with your Aadhaar.