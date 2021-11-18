Instagram Reels
Instagram introduced Reels in India right after TikTok got banned in India. Reels allow users to add multiple effects, texts and remix Reels with other creators on the platform.
Chingari
Chingari is one of the most popular India Short video app that debuted in India last year. It lets users create original videos, add AR filters, lip-sync and even add favourite songs to the video. As per the company, it has over 57 million users. It also lets users participate in challenges and win Chingari Coins.