Tech gadgets can be a good option for celebrating Diwali. With the expansion of IoT products in India, smart appliances and gadgets have become the need of every household. Here is the list of the best smart gadgets that you can consider buying ahead of the Diwali celebration. From Realme vacuum cleaner, Mi smart bedside lamp, and more, there are several smart gadgets that can suit your house.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: November 4, 2021 7:24 AM IST