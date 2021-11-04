T Tinxy Device Door Lock
The T Tinxy Device Door Lock is equipped with WiFi Controller and Door Sensor. It comes with 2 Remotes that are compatible with Android and iPhone. It is available at Rs 6,999 with various bank offers, including a 10 percent instant discount up to INR 750 on AU small finance bank debit card transactions.
Echo Show 10 Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb
The Echo Show 10 Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb is priced at Rs 20,698. It comes with All-New Echo Show 10 and Mi 9W Smart color bulb. Additionally, it features a 10.1'' inch screen, a built-in 13MP camera, and set up smart lights, plugs, and controls your appliances using just voice.