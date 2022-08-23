Poco M4 Pro Rs 11,999
Poco M4 Pro is a great choice if your budget is strictly limited and fine with getting a 4G device. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The device packs a triple camera setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots on Android 11 OS out of the box.
Moto G52 Rs 14,499
Moto G52 is another 4G smartphone that offers a good display and slim form factor under Rs 15,000. It has a 6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with slim bezels on all sides. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and has a 50MP triple camera setup. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It boots on a clean Android 12 OS out of the box.