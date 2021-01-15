LG Rollable Phone
Can’t say that the LG Rollable was launched at CES 2021 but we did get to hear from LG that the commercial variant of the device will be available soon. The rollable smartphone can transform itself into a tablet form factor thanks to the tech that LG has packed in this device. Stay tuned for more details on this one.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Touted as the king of flagship smartphones for 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is everything that a true flagship should offer. It comes with a whopping 108-megapixel camera at the back and its wireless charging tech makes the deal sweeter. The smartphone has also been launched in India starting at Rs 1,05,999.