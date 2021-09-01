Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
These are the latest Samsung foldables. This time, we have sturdier foldable phones, S Pen support for the Fold 3, better software optimisations, and more.
Realme GT, GT Master Edition
Realme recently launched the Realme GT phones in India. The GT is a flagship phone that comes with a Snapdragon 888 chip, while the GT ME is an upper mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Both come with an attractive design.
