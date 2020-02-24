Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQOO 3, Samsung Galaxy M31, and more: Top smartphones launching this week

Realme X50 Pro 5G
Realme X50 Pro 5G is the big launch of this week. The company is expanding its muscles in the premium smartphone segment. It will also debut as one of the first commercial 5G smartphone in India. We are looking at Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90Hz Super AMOLED display, quad rear camera setup and a dual punch-hole selfie cameras. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will support 65W DartCharge. We also know that it will be priced around Rs 50,000 and go on sale via Flipkart.
Huawei Mate Xs
Huawei is also set to launch its second folding smartphone today. Likely to be called Huawei Mate Xs, the smartphone is expected to come with a better display and a hinge. It is also tipped to support 65W fast charging and will house Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Mate Xs could also be smaller than the Mate X unveiled at MWC 2019 last year. Thus, it could be a cheaper foldable smartphone. We don't know a lot at this moment but it will take on Motorola and Samsung in the foldable category.
