Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQOO 3, Samsung Galaxy M31, and more: Top smartphones launching this week

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei is also set to launch its second folding smartphone today. Likely to be called Huawei Mate Xs, the smartphone is expected to come with a better display and a hinge. It is also tipped to support 65W fast charging and will house Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Mate Xs could also be smaller than the Mate X unveiled at MWC 2019 last year. Thus, it could be a cheaper foldable smartphone. We don't know a lot at this moment but it will take on Motorola and Samsung in the foldable category.