2 / 5

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone (1) will offer symmetrical bezels, what this means is, that there will be slim bezels of the same size on all sides of the screen. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will feature a dual-camera system with a 50MP main lens and 16MP secondary unit. It will most likely have a 16MP selfie snapper. The device will house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.