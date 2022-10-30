1 / 5

Poco X4 Pro 5G Rs 18,999

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage space and Android 11-based MIUI 13. It has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.