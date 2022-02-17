Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a 5G processor for Android devices. This is the first processor from Qualcomm, which has been introduced with the branding of Snapdragon. It is claimed that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is 4 times faster than Snapdragon 888. It also has the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here is the list of upcoming smartphones that will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: February 17, 2022 5:26 PM IST