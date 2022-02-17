Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Realme gt2 pro
Realme is unveiling its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro globally on February 28. To recall, the smartphone was launched in China last year. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor has been used for speed and multitasking. Realme GT 2 Pro uses LTPO 2.0 technology with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen and comes with advanced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Oppo Find X4 Pro 5G
The Oppo Find X4 series smartphones will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is believed that the company will offer MediaTek Dimension 5G 9000 in the base variant of this series and a Snapdragon 8 Gem 1 chipset in the Pro variant. The company can also bring Ultra and Pro + variants in this series, in which a telephoto camera with periscope technology can be found. (Representational Image)