Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 (February 2021 Edition): Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power and more

Poco m3
Poco M3 is the latest entrant in the budget smartphone segment in India. Starting at Rs 10,999, it comes with triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a funky design.
Redmi 9 power
The Xiaomi redmi 9 Power is another budget smartphone that was launched recently and acts a decent choice for under 15K. It gets quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and some cool color options.
You Might be Interested
15999
12999
11999