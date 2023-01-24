1 / 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also gets VRAM which basically expands the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB. On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. Redmi 10 gets a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.