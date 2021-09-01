Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021 from Xiaomi, Samsung and others

1 / 6

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the best options to consider in India under Rs 15,000 right now. The phone is available at a price of Rs 17,999 for the base model. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 16MP front camera, 64MP quad rear cameras, up to 8GB RAM, 5020mAh battery and more.