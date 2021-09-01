Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021 from Xiaomi, Samsung and others

Redmi Note 10 Pro
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the best options to consider in India under Rs 15,000 right now. The phone is available at a price of Rs 17,999 for the base model. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 16MP front camera, 64MP quad rear cameras, up to 8GB RAM, 5020mAh battery and more.
Moto G60
At Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 is a decent alternative to the Redmi phones. The 108MP camera is tuned to get natural colours. The 32MP selfie camera is also one of the best in this segment. The 120Hz LCD display and a massive 6000mAh battery only adds to the experience.