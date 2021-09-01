Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in September 2021 from OnePlus, Xiaomi and others

OnePlus Nord 2
Starting at Rs 29,999 for now, the Nord 2 is another polished option for gamers. It's the got the same OxygenOS experience as the OnePlus 9R but fused with the Dimensity 1200 and a lower price. The cameras and other generic phone bits are great as well.
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Starting at Rs 29,999, the Mi 11X from Xiaomi is the most affordable phone with a Snapdragon 870 chip. Hence, performance seeking nerds cannot get a better deal than this. The 120Hz AMOLED display and a feature rich MIUI 12.5 are other highlights on this phone. Photography enthusiasts should stay away from this one.