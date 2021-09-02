IQOO 7 Legend
With the Snapdragon 888 running the show, it doesn't get better than the iQOO 7 Legend starting at Rs 39,990. The 120Hz AMOLED display, 66W fast charging, and a pair of extremely capable cameras make this logically the best option in this category.
IPhone SE
The iPhone SE starting at Rs 32,999 is an entry-point into the world of Apple. The A13 Bionic chip is old by now but it can still give the Snapdragon 870 phones a run for their money with its performance. Buy it for its compact and premium design, a good rear camera, and a solid user experience.