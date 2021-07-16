Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Mi Watch Revolve Active
The updated Mi Watch Revolve Active at Rs 9,999 goes high on style with its circular dial and a gorgeous display and gains blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The built-in GPS chip, up to 14 days of battery life, support for Alexa commands, and 117 sports tracking modes make it a good deal for most.
Realme Watch S Pro
Another good option at Rs 9,999. The Realme Watch S Pro offers the circular dial design and backs it up some of the most exciting watchfaces to choose from. It gets all the usual health tracking functions like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and up to 15 sports mode tracking. However, keep an eye for the upcoming Realme Watch 2 Pro.