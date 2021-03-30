Vivo X60 Pro
At Rs 49,999, the Vivo X60 Pro not only offers the blistering fast performance of the Snapdragon 870, but also accompanies great cameras and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Performance seekers will be happy with what the X60 Pro has to offer.
OnePlus 9R
Starting at Rs 39,999, this is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 870 phone you can buy. In theory, it is essentially a OnePlus 8T underneath that gets a new design and the updated 870 chip. Gamers should take note of the 65W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display.