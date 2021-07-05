Top student laptops from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000: HP Chromebook, Mi Notebook, and more

Under Rs 25 000 HP Chromebook 11a
The Chromebook 11a from HP costs Rs 22,990 and is ideal for school kids. Chrome OS is easy to live with and the touchscreen display is way better than any equivalent Windows laptop hardware. The MediaTek chip and 4GB RAM limits performance potential but overall, it comes out better than cheaper Android tablets.
Under Rs 30 000 HP 15s Pentium Gold
The HP 15s costs Rs 27,990 and offers a decent package for students looking for simple computing. The Pentium Gold processor along with Windows 10 is enough for basic stuff such as working on documents, attending online classes, watching videos and do e-commerce. Those looking to edit photos and videos should stay away from this.